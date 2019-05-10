I consider myself a fan of many automotive subcultures, but if I’m honest, I think Regular Cars With Super High Mileage might be my favorite. Check out Dexter Mills’ humble 2000 Honda Accord, which turned 1,000,000 this week and still looks pretty decent.



Mills is in Durham, N.C. where local news outlet WRAL did a story on him and the nondescript sixth-gen Accord he’s had since new, which has been “to the moon, and back, twice.” Obviously not literally, but, it’s about 250,000 miles to the moon. So. You get it.

“It’s been absolutely phenomenal,” Mills told WRAL. “I still average anywhere from 440 to 460 miles out of a tank of gas.” I guess the car’s engine was replaced twice (at 375,000 and 695,000 miles), but other than that, the only repairs mentioned in the story are a replaced alternator, starter and a (presumably A/C) compressor.

Of course, the Accord would have gone through quite a few filters and tires in its busy 19 years, too. Mills inspects cars for a living, and writes about them on the AutoSpec website vehicleexam.com. Makes sense that a million-miler would know a thing or two about preserving and inspecting an automobile. Sounds like he’s a fan of preventative maintenance and driving gently, which should prolong the life of just about any car.



The only lame part of this story is the fact that Mills is apparently replacing the car with an SUV soon. “I’m a little sad, but I think it’s time to let it rest, let it retire,” he said to WRAL. No! Go for two million, bro! Just kidding, I think Mills has earned a little more modernity for his drive.

The news clip I screenshot’d didn’t look too closely at the car; the interior definitely looks worn but I’ve certainly seen rougher-looking cars with odometer readings in the low six figures.



The 1997 to 2002 Accord body style is lovely, isn’t it? There were about 20 trims of the 2000 Accord–I can’t immediately tell exactly which Mills’ is, but it’s clearly an automatic with a cloth interior. And from the brief engine bay shot, we can tell it’s running Honda’s 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder as opposed to the optional V6. I think it’s an EX or an SE on account of the alloy wheels.



Regardless, Mr. Mills, if you’re reading this, congratulations. Please email me so I can try to convince you to put this car on a dyno and share how much of its original 150 horsepower are left after 1,000,000 miles!

Hat tip to Spencer!