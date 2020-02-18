Drive Free or Die.
Motorcycles

Here's The Zero SR/S Before You're Supposed To See It

Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Zero SR/S
1.5K
14
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

Late last week almost two minutes of footage featuring Zero’s new SR/S—which appears to be a fully-faired version of the company’s existing naked SR/F—was leaked to YouTube on a burner channel. Unfortunately the video was taken down before we could lay eyes on it, but thankfully some intrepid two-wheel enthusiasts at Motorcycle News took screen shots and scribbled down the specs that were touted in the video.

The official launch of the SR/S isn’t until the 24th, but it appears someone absconded with the video file and made it public a few days early.

Advertisement

The SR/S allegedly cribs the same ZF75-10 motor and ZF14.4kWh lithium-ion battery as the SR/F, which means 110 hp and 140 lb/ft of torque. Because the SR/S is more aerodynamic, however, the video [which we assume was produced by Zero] claims a 13% highway range improvement (from 99 miles on the SR/F to 112 miles on the SR/S). With Zero’s unique double-charger system the long-range version of the bike is said to be able to fully charge in the same 80 minutes.

I was really hoping the SR/S would be Zero’s first level-3 charger compatible bike, but alas...

Advertisement

Based on the images from the video, it looks like Zero has gone the opposite direction as most motorcycle manufacturers, designing its fully-faired “sport bike” to have a less aggressive riding position than its naked version of the same bike. These images depict a foot peg location slightly lower than on the SR/F and taller handlebars to boot. It appears to even feature a larger pillion seat for passengers.

Advertisement

Reviews of Zero bikes have been nearly universally positive, and it’s likely this new SR/S will be more of the same. We will have to wait until the 24th to confirm everything here is fact, but it seems highly likely from where I’m sitting. Personally, I can’t wait to throw a leg over this thing.

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The 2020 Toyota Camry AWD Is Fine But The V6 Is The One You Want

'Kicking The Trade' Is One Of The Worst Tactics Dealers Use To Get Buyers Into A New Car

NASCAR Needs A Major Attitude Change When It Comes To Crashes

At $2,500, Would You Make This 1986 Merkur XR4Ti Your Wingman?