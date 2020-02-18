Here's The Zero SR/S Before You're Supposed To See It

Screenshot : YouTube

Late last week almost two minutes of footage featuring Zero’s new SR/S—which appears to be a fully-faired version of the company’s existing naked SR/F—was leaked to YouTube on a burner channel. Unfortunately the video was taken down before we could lay eyes on it, but thankfully some intrepid two-wheel enthusiasts at Motorcycle News took screen shots and scribbled down the specs that were touted in the video.

The official launch of the SR/S isn’t until the 24th, but it appears someone absconded with the video file and made it public a few days early.

The SR/S allegedly cribs the same ZF75-10 motor and ZF14.4kWh lithium-ion battery as the SR/F, which means 110 hp and 140 lb/ft of torque. Because the SR/S is more aerodynamic, however, the video [which we assume was produced by Zero] claims a 13% highway range improvement (from 99 miles on the SR/F to 112 miles on the SR/S). With Zero’s unique double-charger system the long-range version of the bike is said to be able to fully charge in the same 80 minutes.

I was really hoping the SR/S would be Zero’s first level-3 charger compatible bike, but alas...

Based on the images from the video, it looks like Zero has gone the opposite direction as most motorcycle manufacturers, designing its fully-faired “sport bike” to have a less aggressive riding position than its naked version of the same bike. These images depict a foot peg location slightly lower than on the SR/F and taller handlebars to boot. It appears to even feature a larger pillion seat for passengers.

Reviews of Zero bikes have been nearly universally positive, and it’s likely this new SR/S will be more of the same. We will have to wait until the 24th to confirm everything here is fact, but it seems highly likely from where I’m sitting. Personally, I can’t wait to throw a leg over this thing.