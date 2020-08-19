Here's The Sporty New Hyundai Sonata N Line Way Before You're Supposed To See It

(Early prototype. See KoreanCarBlog Photo : Alanis King / Jalopnik

We haven’t heard anything official about the upcoming 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line since the automaker confirmed it was coming last year, but a new leak likely shows the hot new production model completely undisguised.

Advertisement

The pictures and some interesting reported details come courtesy of Korean Car Blog, capturing just about every inch of the new model in nice fluorescent carpark lighting, which was then conveniently uploaded to Instagram

Advertisement

The upcoming optional N Line trim is reportedly expected to build off of the current “Sport” trim, with “bucket” seating, red stitching on the interior, 19-inch wheels, and redesigned dual-tipped mufflers, grille, badge, and bumpers, which you can see in the photos.

The new Sonata N Line is already confirmed to get the 2.5 -liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine shared by the new Kia K5 and Genesis G80 sedans along with an 8-speed dual-clutch. T he package will likely deliver 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque through the front axle.

Korean Car Blog also claims the car will get new springs and dampers in a reworked suspension setup, with additional braking power over the standard car and a “Sport+” drive mode rumored to come with launch control. You know, for all of those hardcore front-wheel drive Hyundai launches the brand is famous for.

Advertisement

I hope these are just really good leaks and not the official press photos. If they’re the real deal we’ll get later, did the virus stop them from driving it anywhere outside of the garage for a few photos?

Regardless, leak or not the Sonata N Line was last reported due for production fall of this year for the 2021 model year, so we’ll probably be seeing the real deal in just a couple of months. It’ll join the ranks of the also-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line sedan, which replaced the old Elantra GT N Line hatchback. A slightly tuned Hyundai Kona N Line is also expected next year, so get your credit scores ready.