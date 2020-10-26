Here's The Next Bugatti Supercar Before You're Supposed To See It

Account images used with permission. Screenshot : bastoune_b13

Spy photos preview what appears to be an upcoming track-only Bugatti Chiron supercar, which had its X-shaped taillights teased last week. We can now see those taillights are shaped like that to get out of the way of the aerodynamics around the rear wheels and surround an awesome quad-exhaust stack.

The photos, reported on by EVO Magazine, come from Instagram user bastoune_b13 (published here with permission) and are location-tagged to the Circuit Paul Ricard motorsports park in France. They appear to show the model Bugatti teased last week testing at speed in a geometrical colorful camouflage livery.

The model clearly looks like a track special thanks to more aggressive aerodynamic styling, a massive roof-mounted engine intake with an aerodynamic spine running down the back of the car from it, and a new rear wing. The bubble cockpit has also clearly been heavily modified from the street car. The tiny lights would indicate it’s likely not going to be allowed on public roads, you know, along with the rest of it.

In the shot of the rear of the car, we can see the cool new X-shaped taillight design is actually somewhat functional, and not just a cool light impression to use with the lights off for your supercar teaser. The space between the upper and lower light bars is open for air to flow from the rear wheel fenders, while the quad exhaust pipes are mounted at the light’s intersection. Below that is a comfortably-tucked large rear diffuser. All-in-all, it seems the X-shape both looks cool and actually does something.

Bugatti plans to reveal the actual car on October 28, where we’ll learn what exactly the automaker plans to do with it. Is it another Ferrari F XXK, a billionaire’s track toy? Is it something that could actually result in some racing? Nah, it’s probably just another special edition.