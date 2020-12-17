Drive Free or Die
News

Here's the New Mitsubishi Outlander If You're Interested

Lawrence Hodge
Outlander PHEV
Image: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi sells just three cars in the U.S.: the Mirage, the Eclipse Cross and the Outlander. With the Outlander accounting for 55 percent of Mitsubishi’s U.S. sales, it’s without a doubt the most important vehicle in the lineup. So fortunately a new one is set to make its debut next spring.

We touched on the new Outlander before, but now we have a clear look at the new model, which leaked on the auto Instagram page AllCarNews.

If this really is a production-ready car, the styling is familiar but nothing revolutionary. The rear seems to be cleaned up from the current model, while the front receives styling cues from the Eclipse Cross.

The new Outlander is supposedly going to ride on a platform shared with the recently introduced Rogue, a result of Mitsubishi’s alliance with Nissan. Regular gas models are expected to return, and AllCarNews says that the plug-in version will be back with 43 miles of electric range. Expect the Outlander to be powered by Nissan engines shared with the Rogue as well.

Car and Driver reports that Mitsubishi has said this will be the most well-equipped vehicle it has ever offered in the U.S. — and it needs to be. This new Outlander needs to hit the ground running against big segment players like the Toyota Rav4 and Honda CR-V. A standard third row, which the Outlander has consistently claimed as an advantage over competitors, can take Mitsubishi only so far.

Markoff8585

BRING BACK THE MONTERO/PAJERO ON THE HEELS OF THE NEW BRONCO YOU COWARDS