Here's The New BMW 5 Series Redesign Before You're Supposed To See It

Photo : BMW ( BimmerToday

It feels like only yesterday I was picking up fish and chips for lunch in what was then the new BMW M5. And yet, there’s already a refresh for the 2021 BMW 5 Series, which has now just leaked.

The photos come from Bimmer Today, which claims we still have several weeks before the car is officially revealed.

As you can see, this is clearly a BMW. It’s still a proper sedan, so that’s good. The grille is well-proportioned, very nice. The classic “M-inspired” lower grille intake now runs its corners up into the headlights— similar but not as dramatic as the new BMW 3 Series.

Photo : BMW ( BimmerToday

These photos are of a plug-in hybrid model, characterized by the charge port door on the front driver’s-side fender, the fuel door on the rear passenger’s-side quarter panel, and the “e” in the name . Just below the charge port door is the BMW M emblem, but the image from the rear shows the car is a 530e, so it likely has an M Sport package.

It somehow looks like an F30 3 Series to me there in the front? Does that register for anybody else? It feels like the design somehow went back in time, compared to the car we got back in 2016, which was less chromey and a little softer than this. Of course, the non-hybrid redesign could look much different.

2016 5 Series Photo : BMW

2021 Leaked BMW 5 Series Photo : BMW ( BimmerToday

2019 3 Series for shits and giggles. Photo : BMW

The rear-end hasn’t changed much, though, and it’s still distinctive enough on the current-gen 5 Series. The taillights have a new graphic impact and the clear housing has been darkened for a smokey effect, which is certainly something BMW can definitely point to and say “look, it’s different now.”

I have to say I love the current 5 Series’ lineup of wheel options, and this new design fits right in with the rest of a very graphic and contrast-y wheel list. Overall this look isn’t anything new, but I’m not mad at it.