As I am sure you already know, hot-rodding isn’t exclusively for American cars. You can hot-rod just about anything you want. Even a Porsche 356. Especially a Porsche 356.

GASP! THE TRAVESTY. THE HORROR. THE SACRILEGE. The beauty, frankly.

California-based custom build shop Emory Motorsports recently built what it’s calling the Emory Porsche 356 RSR. And it looks badass. The donor car was a 1960 356B T5 coupe, according to an emailed press release. The rest of the body panels were pretty much scrap, but the roof was undamaged.

So, the shop was able to successfully blend it with a 911 chassis from a 964—which wasn’t easy, at the two cars have different wheelbases. But it kept the classic 356 silhouette and enhanced the body everywhere else.

Take the nose and tail bodywork, for example. These are made from hand-formed aluminum. The aluminum deck lid has custom, stainless hinges and a one-piece aluminum bonnet and oil-cooler air outlet. From the back, the car looks like it’s squatting down low.

The engine is a twin-turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-four that produces between 375 and 400 horsepower. That’s already a lot of power, but when you consider the car weighs only weighs 1,950 pounds, then you know there’s some serious hustle here. There’s also a five-speed manual transmission for the ultimate do-it-yourself driving experience.

Way too many people have 964s. Some people have 356s. With this thing, you can have both, look different—and have more power.

