Here's The Gaping 2022 BMW M4 Before You're Supposed To See It

Fresh off the debut of the 2021 BMW 4 Series and it’s new highly controversial extended grille, leaks of the alleged upcoming BMW M4 have popped up again in full, and it seems to only make things worse.



I like the new 4 Series grille... on the base model... in white... with a front plate.

Outside of that, I see the flaws everyone else sees. It’s ridiculous. It’s vulgar. It feels like dirty marketing and a sad attempt of echoing Audi’s design revolution... from over 16 years ago, when its grilles went full-frontal.

But it seems the edgier BMW’s pens tried to push the new face, the more horrifying it becomes. Look at how none of these lines or openings intersect or blend in any way that seems elegant, precise or methodical. This is not a design language, as there’s no flow. It’s like a design cave drawing, a clunky effort at experimenting.



This latest full model leak seems to match previous looks at the supposed M4, including a hood and bumper clip, all courtesy of Bimmerpost.

Check out the full Bimmerpost thread to see renders of the leaked car in different colors. It’s kind of OK in orange?

Some positive notes: I like these new headlights. They’re very pretty for an otherwise aggressive face. I also like the wider flares, and I’m sure the back looks fine.



We also know the next-gen M4 (and the M3 its a sibling with) will be getting a manual transmission at some point during their lifetime, and the 473 horsepower S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine found in the X3 and X4 M crossovers. Rear-drive cars have been guaranteed, but BMW is also expected to offer a rear-biased all-wheel drive setup very similar to the one offered on the current M5.

In words, it seems like a beautiful car. In words.

