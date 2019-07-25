It’s not enough for Ford to just bring back the Bronco. Because total SUV, truck and crossover dominance is the name of the game, Ford’s also doing a “Baby Bronco” to compete with the Jeep Renegade and its ilk. Here is that car, doing off-roady things in heavy camouflage.

We’ve seen what’s claimed to be the actual Baby Bronco before, either in concept or production form, but these spy photos reiterate it’s a real thing that is headed our way next year, probably as a 2021 model.

Not a ton is known about this vehicle, except that it may be called the “Adventurer” or “Scout,” and it should use the platform from the 2020 Escape. Available all-wheel drive and turbocharged four-cylinder engines are expected.

As long as it’s better than the EcoSport, it should be a hit.

