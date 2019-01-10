Here's The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Before You're Supposed To See It

The current BMW 2 Series coupe feels like the last of a generation of cars that maintained the classic BMW formula of rear-wheel drive, with a manual, not too big and a hell of a lot of fun to drive. The upcoming 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sedan-thing apparently will take a big step away from that.



The new 2 Series Gran Coupe, the first four-door BMW sedan in the U.S. positioned to slot under the 3 Series (if you don’t count the i3, and I don’t), is expected to be shown off at the LA Auto Show next month after initially being rumored way back in 2015.

Earlier today, BMW released another teaser image of it, but now images of the car appear to have leaked in full on Twitter:



It looks like a BMW ! How about that.



Carscoops the 2 Series Gran Coupe will be sold in two trims initially in the U.S., a 228i and M235i. Why the latter doesn’t match the current coupe’s M240i designation would be anyone’s guess if it’s accurate.

Both are said to have a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel-drive based on a front-wheel-drive Mini platform, which was long-rumored.

The 228i reportedly will make around 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and the M235i will make 302 HP and 332 lb-ft of torque. Pretty solid numbers at least.

The fascia is definitely different from the current 2 Series coupe design language. It’s chunkier, sort-of squarer, and it unfortunately looks like it adopts an even more extreme hood cutout than the F30 3 Series, cutting off the front of the car with a thick line where the hood opens, which I always hated.

Supposedly the full car will debut online tomorrow with confirmed details.

It’ll look fine, and should hopefully make up for all the people who wanted a new 3 Series but aren’t crazy enough to spend over $40,000 for a base car—even if it doesn’t get rear-wheel drive like it should.

The next 2 Series coupe is, confusingly, supposed to stay RWD, so maybe hold out for that if it’s what you want.