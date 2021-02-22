Here's The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Way Before You're Supposed To See It

Image : Mercedes-Benz (leaked)

Multiple images of what appears to be the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and one of its AMG-tuned trims have leaked online ahead of the car’s official debut. The photos reveal styling tweaks reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz CLS and a massive tablet screen instead of dials in front of the driver.



The Australian website WhichCar, as well as Auto Express and multiple other outlets, are showing leaked images of the C-Class. The changes are minimal compared to the current car, at least on the exterior. Some of the images were also shared by Twitter user OtsileJK.

Image : Mercedes-Benz (leaked)

Image : Mercedes-Benz (leaked)

The images of the white model on a red background appear to be of a luxury-oriented non-performance trim. The new design apes signatures of the Mercedes CLS and CLA sedans, which have also recently carried over to the E-Class and S-Class sedans as well.

More images of a different model, likely the AMG-Line version of the sedan, also allegedly leaked (sourced via WhichCar). Those reveal AMG’s now-familiar gray-car formula, with slightly wider aerodynamic openings and sportier design treatment on the bumpers — though not much else. It’s definitely just a tweaked update of the current-generation C-Class.

Image : Mercedes-Benz (leaked)

The bigger changes come to the interior. The first thing I notice is the massive, iPad-like tablet wedged between the top of the dashboard and the steering wheel. This screen replaces the previous digital display cluster that was, shall we say, better integrated into a harmonious interior design layout. This new screen looks like I should be able to take it with me when I leave the car.



Images of the interior also show off the apparent heads-up display technology and a pinstripe finish treatment on the dashboard surrounding a giant digital screen in the center.

The acute-angle taillights, high bowing shoulder line and the new fascia all seem to make the C-Class stand out even less in the lineup than the current car, ironically enough. I guess the Mercedes design approach is purely just the same flavor in different sizes now. We should see more of the car by its planned revealed date, February 24.