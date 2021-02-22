Here's The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Way Before You're Supposed To See It

Multiple images of what appears to be the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and one of its AMG-tuned trims have leaked online ahead of the car’s official debut. The photos reveal styling tweaks reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz CLS and a massive tablet screen instead of dials in front of the driver.
The Australian website WhichCar, as well as Auto Express and multiple other outlets, are showing leaked images of the C-Class. The changes are minimal compared to the current car, at least on the exterior. Some of the images were also shared by Twitter user OtsileJK.
The images of the white model on a red background appear to be of a luxury-oriented non-performance trim. The new design apes signatures of the Mercedes CLS and CLA sedans, which have also recently carried over to the E-Class and S-Class sedans as well.
More images of a different model, likely the AMG-Line version of the sedan, also allegedly leaked (sourced via WhichCar). Those reveal AMG’s now-familiar gray-car formula, with slightly wider aerodynamic openings and sportier design treatment on the bumpers — though not much else. It’s definitely just a tweaked update of the current-generation C-Class.
The bigger changes come to the interior. The first thing I notice is the massive, iPad-like tablet wedged between the top of the dashboard and the steering wheel. This screen replaces the previous digital display cluster that was, shall we say, better integrated into a harmonious interior design layout. This new screen looks like I should be able to take it with me when I leave the car.
Images of the interior also show off the apparent heads-up display technology and a pinstripe finish treatment on the dashboard surrounding a giant digital screen in the center.
The acute-angle taillights, high bowing shoulder line and the new fascia all seem to make the C-Class stand out even less in the lineup than the current car, ironically enough. I guess the Mercedes design approach is purely just the same flavor in different sizes now. We should see more of the car by its planned revealed date, February 24.
