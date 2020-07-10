Here's The 2021 Ford Bronco Before You're Supposed To See It

Screenshot : Bronco6G

After waiting what feels like years to see the final iteration of the production Bronco, it has been leaked just days before Ford’s official launch of the off-roader. On Friday afternoon this photograph of the Bronco, which appears to be official Ford marketing collateral, was posted to the Bronco6G forum by Administrator Doug. While it’s partially obscured by the blitz of sand spun up by the front wheels in this picture, there are a few things we can tell in this photograph. Let’s break it down.



First, you’ll notice that the passenger door isn’t on. Nor are the various roof panels. This confirms that the Ford is aiming squarely at Jeep’s Wrangler models with the Bronco.

The front of the truck is clearly inspired by the first gen Bronco in a brilliant wave of future nostalgia.

This is clearly the off-roady version of the Bronco, which features big chunky dirt tires. It’s got enough room inbetween tread blocks to really fling that sand, which is going to make Anakin Skywalker seriously perturbed.

Presumably we’ll see even more of the new Bronco this weekend as we get closer to the official unveil. Ford has been dragging this launch out so long, I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that this leak was an official way to get another headline out of us. But, you guys just love seeing this thing, so here it is. PR be damned.