The New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Has A Passenger-Side Screen And Loads Of Chrome

Photo : Jeep

Jeep just unveiled the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, a vehicle meant to foreshadow a three-row luxury Jeep to be built in Detroit next year. Here’s a first look at the upcoming luxury Jeep.

Advertisement

Born for the 1963 model year with a design owing to the legendary stylist Brooks Stevens, the Jeep Wagoneer, and later the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, were symbols of American luxury for decades. For a while, this space has remained vacant in the Jeep lineup, with the Grand Cherokee having to fill the duties of luxo-Jeep, though that vehicle has never offered a third row. In fact, it’s been roughly a decade since Jeep offered a three-row SUV in the U.S.

Jeep is mending this oversight with a new “portfolio of SUVs” called Wagoneer. Here’s a first look at the Grand Wagoneer concept unveiled earlier today. Yes, it’s just a concept, but the production model—which will be the first Wagoneer since the “SJ” platform one bowed out in 1991—is likely to look quite similar:

Photo : Jeep

Advertisement

It’s not exactly similar to the Grand Wagoneer that we know and love. The body sides aren’t straight, with the fenders and quarter panels protruding around the wheel openings; This makes me concerned about how well this vehicle would look with the wood trim that ever Jeep with the name “Grand Wagoneer” should wear.

The rear light treatment, with the horizontal theme that stretches across the tailgate, is nothing like the Grand Wagoneer of yore, but you can see based on the panel gaps that there will be a tailgate! This is great:

Photo : Jeep

The front end is a bit gaudy with all the chrome and lighting , and—thank to the lights, grille, and shape of the hood—l ooks perhaps a bit too similar to that of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Photo : Jeep

Advertisement

I find the grille to look a bit shor t and squished . In the luxury space, tall grilles have always exuded an air of opulence; the old Grand Wagoneer’s grille took up the majority of the vehicle’s face. This just doesn’t quite look right to me:

Photo : Jeep

Advertisement

Though I’m not sold on the exterior design, I think the Grand Wagoneer concept’s cabin looks modern and great. It features aluminum, wood, suede, and a number of “environmentally conscious” materials.



Photo : Jeep

Advertisement

More importantly, there are lots of screens, including one on the dash in front of the passenger seat, one on the top of the center stack, one standing upright on the base of the center stack where it meets the transmission tunnel, and one behind the steering wheel making up the gauge cluster.

Photo : Jeep

Advertisement

And this concept is a plug-in hybrid:

Photo : Jeep

Advertisement

Jeep mentions three four-wheel drive systems, air-suspension, and fully independent suspension.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are set to hit dealerships next year, Jeep writes in its press release.

Advertisement

This post is being updated, as this is breaking news.