Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A new dawn breaks. The world is as it was yesterday, and yet, not, for there is more Big Speed, and sideways action, bristling with electricity and noise. Here, now, take in the thundering wild of rally, Rally Estonia, Finnish driving, sideways driving, all wheels sliding with all-wheel drive.

The driver in question is the wonderfully quick Esapekka Lappi, the car is the Citroën C3 WRC.

Lappi is a young driver for the World Rally Championship, so it is nice to see that he made the podium with third overall for this 2019 running of Rally Estonia, won by Estonian driver Ott Tänak, with the good hair.