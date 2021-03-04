Here's How You Feel About Buying A Car Online

Here's How You Feel About Buying A Car Online

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Mark Ralston (Getty Images)
Image: Mark Ralston (Getty Images)

Online car buying seems as if it’s the next logical step for consumers. The ability to view, buy and finalize the buying process without ever stepping foot in a dealership could be ideal, for some. Others still prefer to haggle in person and actually see and drive the cars. We asked readers what route they would go with online buying.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Carvana Is The Way To Go

Carvana Is The Way To Go

Suggested by: Skamanda

Paying MSRP Is Not Ideal

Paying MSRP Is Not Ideal

Suggested by: Ticallion the Baptist

Buying A Car Sight Unseen Is Crazy

Buying A Car Sight Unseen Is Crazy

Suggested by: Idiot who sold e39 m5

What Do You Have To Lose?

What Do You Have To Lose?

Suggested by: Truckosaurus

As Long As A Test Drive Is Offered

As Long As A Test Drive Is Offered

Suggested by: rigidjunkie

New, Not Used

New, Not Used

Suggested by: WasGTIthenGTOthenNOVAthenGTInowA4

Done It Before And Would Do It Again

Done It Before And Would Do It Again

Suggested by: StalePhish

Dealer Is Only Needed For The Test Drive

Dealer Is Only Needed For The Test Drive

Suggested by: live2skico2

It Depends

It Depends

Suggested by: Manwhich - now Keto-Friendly

Yes With A Showroom Model For Test Drives

Yes With A Showroom Model For Test Drives

Suggested by: RandomUsername3246

