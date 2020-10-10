Here's How You Can Tune Into The Rebelle Rally This Week

Gif : Rebelle Rally

If you’ve never heard of the Rebelle Rally, you’re missing out. It’s the first all-female rally to ever take place in the United States, and 2020 marks its fifth anniversary. This year, there are 36 teams and 72 different women entered for the 10-day adventure through the natural terrains of California and Florida. And it’s also possible to keep up with it along the way.

The Rebelle Rally is cool as hell for a lot of reasons, but basically, no one is allowed to use electronics that can give them an edge. That means no GPS and no cell phones to call for outside help. You have to complete all your own repairs with whatever you have stashed in your vehicle. That’s fairly common for most rallies—but most rallies don’t include a full lineup of women.

I had the opportunity to chat with one of three teams running the Ford Bronco Sport this year for A Girl’s Guide to Cars, and I think Erica Martin, a complete novice to the world of off-roading, summed it up best: “Any stereotypes of ‘women have no sense of direction’ or ‘women are bad drivers’—forget about that, because these women are so smart, and they are badass drivers.”

And they are. There are tons of women competing, and they come from all sorts of different backgrounds. Martin and her teammate Jovina Young of Team Fearless Fillies have never gone off-roading before, but they’re still hitting the trail. Other teams, like Team Wild Grace, have competed in every single Rebelle. Some women have been friends for decades while others met through off-roading classes or through their spouses. There are nurses, blacksmiths, school bus drivers, vice presidents of companies, journalists, and stay-at-home moms.

And it’s fairly easy to keep up.On the Rebelle Rally website, there’s a ‘live’ page that has everything you need to know for the 2020 event. You can access live tracking and live videos from base camp as drivers set off or check in for the night. If you’re a fan of the written word, there will be daily updates available as well.



If you find yourself looking for something to keep you entertained this week, look no further than the Rebelle Rally.