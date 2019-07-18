If you happen to be sitting around at home tonight with nothing to do, then I invite you to join us in watching the C8 Chevrolet Corvette reveal. The event itself is going down in Southern California, but through the power of the Internet, you don’t even need to leave your house in order to get in on the action.



The livestream opens at 7:30 p.m. PST (10:30 p.m. EST). Chevy’s live coverage of the event starts at 7:50 p.m. PST (10:50 p.m. EST) and the show starts officially at 8 p.m. PST (11 p.m. EST), according to its website.

Below, you’ll find an embed of the livestream.

A few of us here at Jalopnik will be watching, too. It’ll be like a long distance movie night you have with your friend who moved away. Who’s making popcorn? I like mine with a little truffle salt.