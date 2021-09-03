Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Well last weekend’s F1 race was a total bust, so hopefully they can figure out how to put on a motorsports event this Sunday, that would be cool. Zandvoort has been revamped and will host the Dutch Grand Prix with its weird rollercoaster layout and banked corners. Should be fun. There’s a bit of other shenanigans going on this weekend with Rallycross, NASCAR, and DTM doing their various things. If you’re a racing fan, there is probably something to watch this weekend. Check it out!
Saturday
DTM Championship Race 9
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
6:15 AM on Motor Trend On Demand
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
9 AM on ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina
3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
DTM Championship Race 10
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
6:15 AM on Motor Trend On Demand
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix (Race)
From Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
9 AM on ESPN
Bretagne World RX Of Lohéac
From Lohéac, Brittany, France
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200
From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina
1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina
6 PM on NBC Sports Network
DISCUSSION
NHRA Drag Racing — U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis — The Big Go!
Fox Sports stations covering the entire weekend:
FS1 Qualifying Show 1 Friday 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM ET
FS2 Qualifying Show 2 Sunday 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET
FS2 Finals Sunday 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET
FS1 Finals Sunday 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET