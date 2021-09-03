Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Well last weekend’s F1 race was a total bust, so hopefully they can figure out how to put on a motorsports event this Sunday, that would be cool. Zandvoort has been revamped and will host the Dutch Grand Prix with its weird rollercoaster layout and banked corners. Should be fun. There’s a bit of other shenanigans going on this weekend with Rallycross, NASCAR, and DTM doing their various things. If you’re a racing fan, there is probably something to watch this weekend. Check it out!

Saturday

DTM Championship Race 9

From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

6:15 AM on Motor Trend On Demand

Formula One Dutch Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

9 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

DTM Championship Race 10

From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

6:15 AM on Motor Trend On Demand

Formula One Dutch Grand Prix (Race)

From Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

9 AM on ESPN

Bretagne World RX Of Lohéac

From Lohéac, Brittany, France

10 AM on World RX +

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

6 PM on NBC Sports Network