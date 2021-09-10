Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

This weekend I’ll be in Sacramento to watch some absolutely bonkers motorcyclists race around in circles at the fairgrounds on dirt, which is totally cool, but it means I’m going to miss a lot of fun racing on TV. Oh well, you guys will have to watch and tell me what happened. There’s good stuff for everyone this weekend on two wheels and four, on race tracks and dirt roads. Check it out!

Saturday

WRC EKO Acropolis Rally Greece

From the stages around Athens, Lamia, and Loutraki, Greece

12:1 5 AM on WRC+

Formula One Italian Grand Prix (Sprint Qualifying)

From Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:30 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250

From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia

2:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia

7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Weathertech Raceway 120

From Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California

7:40 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass

Progressive American Flat Track Sacramento Mile 1

From Cal Expo Fairgrounds, Sacramento, California



10:15 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass ( Mains races - Broadcast begins at 5 PM)

Sunday

Autobacs Super GT Round 5

From Sportsland Sugo, Murata, Shibata District, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

12:30 AM on motorsport.tv

WRC EKO Acropolis Rally Greece

From the stages around Athens, Lamia, and Loutraki, Greece

1 AM on WRC+

Formula One Italian Grand Prix (Race)

From Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9 AM on ESPN

Moto GP Aragon Grand Prix

From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain

2:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland

From Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon

3 PM on NBC

IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar

From Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California

4 PM on NBC Sports Network (and NBC Sports Trackpass)

Progressive American Flat Track Sacramento Mile 1

From Cal Expo Fairgrounds, Sacramento, California



7:25 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass (Mains races - Broadcast begins at 1:30 PM)

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.





.