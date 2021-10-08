Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
F1 is back after a brief hiatus. IMSA is running GT-only at VIR, which totally whips. There’s a ton of other stuff you might care about like World Rallycross, VLN, DTM, etc. NASCAR is racing the frickin’ Charlotte Roval! It’s all going off this weekend and I couldn’t be happier about it. Now let’s all spend the weekend veggin’ out on the couch watching talented athletes go vroom vroom in cars and on bikes!
Saturday
Nürburgring Endurance Series Round 9
From the Nürburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
5:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
DTM Championship Round 15
From The Norisring, Nürnberg, Germany
7:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand
Formula One Turkish Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey
8AM on ESPN
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Michelin GT Challenge
From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia
Noon on NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, North Carolina
3PM on NBC
Sunday
DTM Championship Round 16
From The Norisring, Nürnberg, Germany
7:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand
Formula One Turkish Grand Prix (Race)
From Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey
8AM on ESPN
World Rallycross Championship Benelux World RX of Spa Francorchamps
From Spa Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
Finals begin at 11 AM on RX+
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, North Carolina
2PM on NBC
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix
From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia
2:05 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
