Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Advertisement

Oh man, there is so much going down this weekend, it’s going to be totally rad. The IndyCar finale is happening at Long Beach with all the marbles still to play for. And they brought along IMSA for some sweet street sports car action. NASCAR is running. F1 is back after a week off. Oh, I’m just so psyched! It’s going to be so great. Just the best.

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented By Westgate Resorts

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada

9 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Formula One Russian Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Sochi Autodrom, Olimpiyskiy Park Adler, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

8 AM on ESPN

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

From the streets of Long Beach, California

5 PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada

7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

Formula One Russian Grand Prix (Race)

From Sochi Autodrom, Olimpiyskiy Park Adler, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

8 AM on ESPN

NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

From the streets of Long Beach, California

3 PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada

7 PM on NBC Sports Network

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

.



