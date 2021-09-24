Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Oh man, there is so much going down this weekend, it’s going to be totally rad. The IndyCar finale is happening at Long Beach with all the marbles still to play for. And they brought along IMSA for some sweet street sports car action. NASCAR is running. F1 is back after a week off. Oh, I’m just so psyched! It’s going to be so great. Just the best.
Friday
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented By Westgate Resorts
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
9 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
Formula One Russian Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Sochi Autodrom, Olimpiyskiy Park Adler, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
8 AM on ESPN
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach
From the streets of Long Beach, California
5 PM on NBC Sports Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
Formula One Russian Grand Prix (Race)
From Sochi Autodrom, Olimpiyskiy Park Adler, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
8 AM on ESPN
NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach
From the streets of Long Beach, California
3 PM on NBC Sports Network
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
7 PM on NBC Sports Network
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
