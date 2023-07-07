Here's How The Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 Compares To The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

If you’re in the market for a set of summer performance tires, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S has been the go-to option for years. It’s a fantastic tire that absolutely deserves the reputation it’s earned, but there is one downside: It’s expensive. Put a set of four on your car, and you’ll probably be spending more than $1,500. That’s a whole lot of money just to spend on tires. But if you want to get maximum performance out of your car with a street tire, it’s the tire to get.

Or is it? The Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 looks like a solid alternative to the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S and also happens to be a bit less expensive. To be clear, the Continental isn’t a cheap tire either, but a set of four should still be a couple of hundred dollars cheaper than the Michelins. And while the difference between $1,500 and $1,700 isn’t massive, $200 is still $200. Over time, that adds up. But what will you be giving up by going with the cheaper option?

Recently, our friends over at Tyre Reviews tested the two back-to-back and came to the conclusion that they’re actually pretty equal. It’s not that they’re essentially the same tire. It’s that each one is slightly better at a few things than the other, and in the end, it pretty much all evens out. For example, on the street, the Continental is a bit more vague on center but performs better with more steering input. The Michelin, meanwhile, feels better on center but isn’t as linear as you go through the turn.

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S vs Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 - In Depth Review!

Essentially, it all comes down to your personal preferences. R est assured, you probably can’t go wrong with either one.