Here's How Much You Care About Fuel Economy

A little, I guess?

This is sort of hard to quantify. My current car cost me $6,000, and my wife’s cost $7,500. They both happen to get pretty good gas mileage for how much fun they are(GTI and Miata), so it’s not a big concern right now. If we had the opportunity to get another cheap car that happened to get terrible mileage, I wouldn’t necessarily turn it down if it was something I really wanted.

We will soon be in the market for a larger family vehicle, and I’m mostly concerned with 1. How fun it is to drive, 2. How comfortable it is on long-trips, and 3. How capable it is off-road. Gas mileage is pretty low on the priority list, but it’s not something that I plan to ignore altogether.

#3 is sort of counterproductive when talking about gas mileage. While I would be pretty happy with the overall utility & comfort of a 4Runner, XTerra, or Touareg that gets mid-teens in gas mileage, I’m not exactly thrilled at the prospect of spending so much money on gas for the next 5+ years of ownership, especially if this becomes my daily driver. So I’m looking at other SUV options that might have a Diesel engine option firmly in the 20+ MPG range. While diesel-equipped SUVs tend to be more expensive (and harder to find), the fuel savings can make a noticeable difference, so I’m trying to factor that in to my decision. The prospect of a Touareg Diesel that gets similar MPG to my GTI, but can still go pretty much anywhere on a hunting or camping trip is pretty fantastic.