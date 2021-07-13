Here's Everything You Need to Get Into Autocross

These days, going fast is as easy as writing a check, but doing so properly and safely is a whole different matter. Who doesn’t love to go fast? Well, probably a lot of people, but that’s understandable considering the complete lack of performance driving instruction and experience the average driver possesses.



Autocross is a safe and relatively accessible way to get some high performance driving experience under your belt, and you can do it in almost any vehicle in the convenience of a local parking lot. This is Jake’s first time doing autocross, and we’re going to prep Chris’ 2007 Infiniti G35 for the task.

You don’t need a race-prepped track machine like our friend Noel’s Miata to tackle the cone course at an autocross event. All it takes is an up-to-code helmet and a car that’ll pass tech inspection, the requirements of which can change depending on your specific SCCA region. Thanks to The Internet™, we signed up for a morning autocross session at Atlanta Motor Speedway which is put on by the Atlanta Region SCCA (Sports Car Club of America). We’re gonna show you what to look for on your own vehicle before you head to the track... er, parking lot. In our case, that means checking and changing all the relevant fluids, ensuring our tires are in tip top condition, and replacing any excessively worn suspension and braking components.

At the event, remember that it’s only as competitive as you want it to be. Bring a couple of friends, have fun, and try not to hit any cones.