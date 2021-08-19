Hyundai has officially shown the 2022 Elantra N that the U.S. will receive. And it still looks like it’s here to take on the likes of whatever hot hatches and compacts are left in the world.

Advertisement

The centerpiece of the Elantra N is its 276 horsepower turbocharged four shared with the Veloster N. Like a proper enthusiasts model, a six-speed manual is standard. An eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (Called N-DCT) is optional. With it comes a feature called “N grin shift” (NGS), which gives you a boost of 10 extra HP. Hyundai wouldn’t say how long that boost lasts, but it should be enough for, uh, whatever it is you do with an Elantra N.



There are other performance goodies too like launch control and an E-LSD. From Hyundai:



ELANTRA N’s handling performance is further enhanced by the N Corner Carving Differential (e-LSD), Variable Exhaust Valve System and Launch Control—all of which are specialized, high-performance standard features. For DCT models, N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) are standard features that maximize driving engagement.

Annoyingly though, piping artificial engine sound into the cabin, which Hyundai calls N Sound Equalizer, remains. Not only does it “enhance” the engine sound, but it’s also capable of simulating sounds from other Hyundai motorsport cars. Luckily, if you don’t want to hear fake engine noise, there’s a variable active exhaust that I’m sure sounds just as great as the Veloster N’s.

Advertisement

There’s no word on pricing or an on-sale date yet, but Hyundai briefly mentioned that there are seven, count ‘em, seven N and N-Line vehicles coming through 2022. Including this, the Veloster and Kona N, as well as the Tuscon and Sonata N-line, I’m excited to know what’s next. Santa Cruz N? I’d even be ok with a Palisade N.

Advertisement