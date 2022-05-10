It’s something which galls me to no end....

Installed a Gear Vendors overdrive to the Charger—get my 3.55 gears down to 2.75 for ultra-cruising on the Interstate. So maybe, just maybe, I’ll finally do my tour of the western and northwestern States with the Charger. Talk about an ice-breaker...a 2nd gen Charger attracts car nuts like a picnic attracts ants.

A Gear Vendor overdrive ends up as an extension to the automatic trans—off goes the 727's tail, on go the GV unit. That change means you have to shorten the driveshaft. (And I had to relocate the “H” crossover of the dual exhaust.) Fine: got the driveshaft shortened.

Take the Charger for a spin to check it out and there’s a vibration...crap! It’s a straight line from the overdrive to the diff’s U-joint, so why the hell am I getting a vibration? It’s not as if I had to worry about angle in = angle out with the driveshaft since there’s no offset in the driveshaft’s position. And yet I’m getting a vibration...grrrrrr.

And for icing on the awful cake, when I took the Charger for the test drive, I literally lost all brakes. No joke, my foot went to the floor with zero stopping happening. You want to put your heart in your throat? No brakes will do it—you never want to experience that sensation. Thankfully the car gods smiled on me as I sailed thru an intersection with the red light on me with no cross-traffic.

Finally got the car towed home. Replaced the master cylinder, but still have the overdrive vibe...it’s always something with these old muscle cars...it pays to be masochist with them. Big time.