Here's Another Expensive Ferrari That You Can't Buy Because It's Already Sold Out

Do you like looking at pictures of ridiculously expensive cars that you’ll probably never see in real life and couldn’t buy even if you could afford them? If so, today is your lucky day because Ferrari just announced the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider. Based on the SF90 Stradale, these are the first XX-series cars that are street-legal, which is kind of cool. Not that anyone who buys one is going to drive it to Costco or take it through the drive-thru. But it’s also an odd decision considering the whole point of the XX program was to make Ferrari’s road cars as track-capable as possible.

Both the engine and the electric motors make slightly more power, bringing total output up to 1,016 hp. They’re also a little lighter than the regular SF90 but not significantly so. Lighter carbon fiber sport seats save a couple of pounds, and the engine is slightly lighter, but Ferrari exactly didn’t do anything drastic in that department. Instead, it focused heavily on the extreme aero package, including a massive wing, that Ferrari says allows the new XX to make 1168 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.

According to Ferrari, the goal was to build “the most high-performance Ferrari road car ever that also delivered maximum fun behind the wheel, whilst fully retaining all of the functionalities of the SF90 Stradale’s hybrid powertrain.” And we’re sure Ferrari has done exactly that, in part thanks to some new go-fast technology. Not that we’ll ever get to find out for ourselves. We burned that particular bridge back in 2011. Oh well. There are worse problems in the world to have.

Then again, it’s not like we’re the only ones who won’t get to drive the new SF90 XX siblings. Ferrari says it only plans to build 799 coupes and 599 convertibles. Pricing information wasn’t included in the press release, but it’s a Ferrari, so you know it’s going to be pricey. But Road & Track reports the SF90 XX is going to actually be a relative bargain among XX cars. The coupe will apparently start at €770,000 in Europe, while the convertible starts at €850,000. That means they’ll probably be the first XX cars sold in the U.S. for less than $1 million. For comparison, the 599 XX was more like $1.5 million, while the FXX started north of $2 million.

And like pretty much all limited-production Ferraris, even if you have an extra $1 million burning a hole in your pocket, you can’t buy the SF90 XX even if you want to. According to Road & Track, every single one has already been spoken for. But hey, at least Ferrari included some photos for you to look at.

