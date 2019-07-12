Screenshot: Tyre Reviews (YouTube)

The warm weather is finally upon us, and hopefully you’ve shed your loud winter tires for some sporty summer rubber. Having a hard time deciding which tire to buy? Tyre Reviews is here to help.

With a BMW M2 as a test car, host Jonathan Benson tests a variety of summer tires from different price points.

Premium tires include the Continental SportContact 6, the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport and the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S.

More affordable tires include the Falken Azenis FK510, the Kumho Ecsta PS91, the Toyo Proxes Sport, the Vredestein Ultrac Vorti and the Accelera PHI. (Benson notes that some of these tires might not be offered in the United States.)

The tires are first put through dry handling tests. Which, if you’re shopping for a summer tire, is an extremely important category. I’ll spoil it for you here: The Contis won the dry handling test of the pricier three, and the Vredestein was the best of the more affordable bunch.

Following that were wet handling tests, rolling resistance tests, comfort tests, noise tests and weight tests. You can check out the video to see how all the tires fared.

And a full, written breakdown of the tire test can be found here.