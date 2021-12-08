When the Honda CBX Super Sport launched in 1978, it was briefly the fastest motorcycle in the world, wowing reviewers with its speed and elegance. Modern bikes may eclipse it in performance, but the CBX still has the best soundtrack you’ll find on two wheels. One of these Formula 1 car-sounding bikes is up for grabs.

Back in the summer, I wrote about a treasure trove of rare Honda motorcycles that came up for sale on GovDeals. Buyers had a choice between a fleet of Honda CX650Ts and Honda CBX, all with just a few miles on their odometers. If you missed a chance to get one of them, you have another as a 1982 Honda CBX Super Sport is rolling across Bring a Trailer with similarly low mileage.

Before I go over this bike’s history, I need to show you why the CBX is the best sounding motorcycle. Check this out:

The only other motorcycle that comes close is another Honda, the adorable CBR250RR MC22.

Now that I fully have your attention, let’s take a look at this CBX.

According to the Bring a Trailer ad, it was sold new by Anderson Sales & Service of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Its original owner paid $4,383.80 for it in 1984, or $11,512 in today’s money. They rode it all of 2,700 miles over all of the years before the selling dealership picked it up in September of this year.



Its condition appears fantastic, being even cleaner than the lower-mile ones from the GovDeals auction. The brightwork shines like it just rolled off of the dealership floor. The only noted damage is rust on the exhaust pipes. And just take a gander at those graphics. I could stare at this thing all day:

The motorcycle is noted to be in such original condition that it even wears period Dunlop Gold Seal tires. These are said to be so old that they’re only good for display.

A 1,047cc DOHC inline-six straddles the bike and while it looks massive, it’s only a couple of inches wider than the inline-four of a CB750.

It sips fuel through through six 28mm Keihin carburetors with an accelerator pump. Power is rated at 98-HP and the bike is capable of hitting a top speeds of up to 140 mph.

Based on the mileage and the age of the tires, you’d probably expect this to be a mechanical nightmare. I know some riders and mechanics that have worked on these and to date, none of them have anything good to say about maintaining this six-carbed beast. Thankfully, while this wasn’t ridden much, it is maintained in riding condition and is said to run and ride great.

For the current bid of $19,500 with three hours to go, the buyer gets the bike, original manuals, tool kit, Honda air pressure gauge and the original statement of sale.

