Here's A Neat Ambient Backcountry Soundtrack To Make Quarantine Feel More Outdoorsy

Photo : Nitto Tire

Nitto Tire must be on a creative marketing kick because, in addition to that batch of 360-camera trail ride videos, we now have a set of SoundCloud tracks featuring ambient recordings from off-road trips posted by the company. Actually, they’re really nice to listen to!

Advertisement

Today I’ve enjoyed this batch of audio recordings Nitto’s had composed and uploaded. Close your eyes, open a window, put this on, and it kind of, almost, feels like you’re out in the backcountry enjoying nature.

Or at least, it’s a reminder of how nice it is when you can choose to be outside the confines of a domicile.

Advertisement

As soon as travel restrictions are lifted, I’m loading up my Montero and rolling out to somewhere I can hear these sounds for real. But for now, these sound clips bring the car camping vibes into the office a little bit.

This “forest” one is my favorite. I like the subtle creature sounds.

This one’s kind of like an off-road ASMR, if that could be a thing. You get to hear some rolling-over-rocks noises which is fun.

Advertisement

This one is just kind of nothing, and then there’s a weird horn in there towards the end. But you might like it!

Advertisement

Who can forget that classic song, uh, “driving through a river!”

Advertisement

This one has great engine and sand-smooshing sounds.



Advertisement

On one hand, the fact that this is as close to overlanding as we might be getting for months is a real bummer. But at least there’s enough media like this to paw through while we think back to how good we had it pre-quarantine.

If anybody knows where to find more of these, by the way, please drop them in the comment section because the day is long and my neighbors are loud. Much obliged!