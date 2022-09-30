When Formula 1 outlined its latest set of sporting and technical regulations, we were promised close racing with more teams in the mix at the top. Sure, we’ve had some pretty dicey on-track action so far this year, but there hasn’t been that much of a fight for this year’s championship.



That’s because Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car have appeared pretty untouchable at most races . Well, once they got over a few reliability issues early on. Because of this, the Dutchman is now staring down the barrel of world championship number two, after he was crowned champ in 2021 under questionable circumstances.

Verstappen is sitting pretty on 335 points with first place in the F1 driver’s standings. He’s 116 points clear of closest rival Charles Leclerc, who now looks to be in more of a fight for second place with Sergio Perez and George Russel l – each racing for Red Bull and Mercedes respectively.

Advertisement

Because of Verstappen’s hefty lead over his rivals, he could conceivably win his second world title in Singapore this weekend, with a full five races left on the 2022 calendar. To do this, a few stars have to align in Verstappen’s favor.

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off Jachs NY Fall Sale 60% Off Styles starting at $29

Layer up with Jachs NY’s fall sale—60% off fall styles. Shirts start at $29, and with the promo code, you can curate a whole layered look. Get 60% off with Promo Code at Jachs NY Use the promo code FALL60 Advertisement

If Verstappen Finishes First and S ets the Fastest lap

If the Red Bull driver walks away with a full haul of points for finishing in first place and setting the fastest lap, it’ll be tricky for another driver to catch him.

Advertisement

For his closest rivals to be in with any chance of clawing back that gap, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will need to finish at least seventh to stay in contention for the title. Meanwhile, Red Bull team mate Perez will need to come home in third place if he wants to have any hope of clinching his first world title.

If Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez comes home in fourth, Verstappen will be crowned world champion on Sunday.

Advertisement

If Verstappen Finishes First With No Fastest Lap

If Verstappen doesn’t manage to set the fastest lap of the race on Sunday, but still comes away with a win, he can still be crowned champion. For this to happen, the Dutchman will have to hope that his rival at Ferrari has a stinker on Sunday. Verstappen will need Leclerc to finish in ninth place or lower if he wants to seal the deal on Sunday.

Advertisement

If teammate Perez is to stay in contention, he needs to finish in at least fourth place and set the fastest lap of the race.

Advertisement

If Max Finishes Second

The Red Bull driver has to win the race if he wants to wrap up title number two with five races still to go. If he comes away from Singapore in second place or lower, then the fight will continue on to the next grand prix in Japan on October 9th.