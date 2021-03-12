Here Are Your Traumatic School Bus Stories

Here Are Your Traumatic School Bus Stories

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: RINGO CHIU (Getty Images)

I don’t know how it was for anyone else as a child, but riding the school bus for me often sucked. Mostly because the bus I rode was full of kids of varying ages. Being a first grader, I wasn’t aware of the unwritten rule of “small kids sit in the front and the big kids sit in the back.” So I sat where I wanted. And was picked on because of it by the older kids. Daily. Mostly for my ears. They called me Martin Lawrence. (It was the ’90s. And my ears stuck out. If you’re familiar with Martin Lawrence in the ’90s you would know why.) But we asked readers what their traumatic stories were from riding the school bus.

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Struck By Lightning

Struck By Lightning

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: elgordo47

Quite A Few

Quite A Few

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dbeach84

The Cops Were Called

The Cops Were Called

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: sybann

Haunted By Vanilla Ice

Haunted By Vanilla Ice

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: OldManMcKenna

Ultimately Got The Superintendent Fired

Ultimately Got The Superintendent Fired

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Drive Like Shit

Never Riding The Bus Again

Never Riding The Bus Again

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: smalleyxv122

Racism

Racism

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: acevedo12

Family Dog Killed By The Bus

Family Dog Killed By The Bus

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Lahjik

Being Assigned To Sit Next To Someone That Hates You

Being Assigned To Sit Next To Someone That Hates You

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Wildhamster

The Bus Driver Being The Schools Drug Supplier

The Bus Driver Being The Schools Drug Supplier

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Earthbound Mistfit I

