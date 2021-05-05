Here Are Your Stories Of Driving Way Too Far In The Wrong Direction

Image : David McNew ( Getty Images )

Many of us have busy lifestyles, and when you have a thousand little cares and concerns humming in the background it can lead to boneheaded mistakes . Whether it’s putting the milk in the cabinet and the cereal in the fridge or forgetting to pick the kid up from school, mistakes happen . Usually, it’s not a big deal. Driving for miles in the wrong direction though, hits a little differently. It’s a special kind of hopeless anger mixed with sh ame when you do something as dumb as drive way out of your way, mostly because you have no one but yourself to blame.

The only time it happened to me was during my first year of college. Back then I was an architecture major and going to school here locally meant that I didn’t stay at home. My class had planned a trip to the Art Center College Of Design in Pasadena. We would all meet there. I wanted to drive myself but I wasn’t familiar with the area and ended up driving 35 miles in the wrong direction before realizing I was going the wrong way. And with how bad traffic is here, I ended up meeting with my class over an hour late.

We asked readers whats the furthest they’ve driven in the wrong direction. These were their answers.