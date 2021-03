Image : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

My scariest driving moment was almost slamming into the center divider on the San Diego freeway in a rainstorm. That was bad, but when we asked readers what their close call moments were we were expecting worse. Here are their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!