Here Are Your Nightmare Two-Car Garages

2009 BMW 7 Series Image : BMW

Some cars are just plain, old not good cars. Whether they are unreliable, have terrible driving dynamics, baffling design or, worse, all three, some models really can be nightmare fuel.

The worst of the worst for me would be out-of-warranty German luxury cars. Specifically an F01 BMW 750i with the terrible N63 twin-turbo V8 and a VW Touareg V10 (Sorry Mercedes).

The F01 7 Series was just not good. If you want one you can try and save yourself some trouble by going with the I6 powered 740i, but then you still have to deal with the electronics. The 750i is worse. Not only do you have the unreliability of the engine (the hot vee setup with the turbos in the valley of the engine was not a good idea on this thing) but you have to deal with the electronic issues as well. The Touareg V10 and its problems are well documented.

We asked readers what was their nightmare two car garage. These were their answers.



