Here Are Your Nightmare Two-Car Garages

Here Are Your Nightmare Two-Car Garages

There have been a lot of models that just weren't good cars

2009 BMW 7 Series
Image: BMW

Some cars are just plain, old not good cars. Whether they are unreliable, have terrible driving dynamics, baffling design or, worse, all three, some models really can be nightmare fuel.

The worst of the worst for me would be out-of-warranty German luxury cars. Specifically an F01 BMW 750i with the terrible N63 twin-turbo V8 and a VW Touareg V10 (Sorry Mercedes).

The F01 7 Series was just not good. If you want one you can try and save yourself some trouble by going with the I6 powered 740i, but then you still have to deal with the electronics. The 750i is worse. Not only do you have the unreliability of the engine (the hot vee setup with the turbos in the valley of the engine was not a good idea on this thing) but you have to deal with the electronic issues as well. The Touareg V10 and its problems are well documented.

We asked readers what was their nightmare two car garage. These were their answers.

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

VW Phaeton W12 And Nissan Versa

VW Phaeton W12 And Nissan Versa

VW Phaeton W12
Image: Volkswagen

Suggested by: Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Chrysler Sebring Convertible & 2000s Chevy Blazer

Chrysler Sebring Convertible & 2000s Chevy Blazer

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

Early 2000s Chevy Blazer and an early to mid 2000s Chrysler Sebring sedan. Two of the most malaise, woeful, poorly made vehicles produced by two companies that gave/give no shits about quality or their customers from an era where domestic vehicles only had to cost less than foreign cars without being in anyway superior on top of being horrendous to drive.

Suggested by: Dan Erns (Facebook)

Second Gen Nissan Rouge & A V12 Jaguar

Second Gen Nissan Rouge & A V12 Jaguar

2019 Nissan Rouge
Image: Nissan

Easy. This generation of Nissan Rogue. Horribly underpowered. Whiny transmission, and ergonomics that aren’t and a V12 Jaguar. Nothing really to add there.

Suggested by: ncbrit

Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet & Dodge Caliber

Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet & Dodge Caliber

2011 Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet
Image: Nissan

Dodge Caliber. Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. One is just the worst put together piece of garbage I have ever experienced. The other causes other humans to vomit upon being in visual range. At least the Nissan is interesting.

Suggested by: Brian Swedberg (Facebook)

Audi Q8 & Chrysler PT Cruiser

Audi Q8 & Chrysler PT Cruiser

2021 Audi Q8
Image: Audi

Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible and Audi Q8

The former because it’s the worst car I’ve ever had to spend any time with. Q8 because it’s such a repulsive display of aggressive “bro” that I’d be embarrassed to be seen in it.

Suggested by: ajpbradley

BMW X6 & Nissan Qashqai

BMW X6 & Nissan Qashqai

2020 BMW X6
Image: BMW

A Nissan Qashqai and a BMW X6. One is simply the most boring on the road today, the other is exclusively for arrogant meatheads to drive badly.

Suggested by: Joseph Lynn (Facebook)

Any Two Huge Full-Size Trucks Or SUVs

Any Two Huge Full-Size Trucks Or SUVs

2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD
Image: Chevrolet

Any two monstrously oversized SUV or pickup trucks.

Need to pop over to the market for a gallon and loaf? Take the 6000lb behemoth! Pick up junior from school (which means 30mins+ waiting in line with the other anti-bussing moms)? HD Dually is the perfect vehicle! Get 5 bags of mulch from Home Depot? 2 ton cargo capacity to the rescue!

Suggested by: Nurburgringer

NA Mazda Miata With An Automatic & A Carolina Squat Pickup

NA Mazda Miata With An Automatic & A Carolina Squat Pickup

1990 Maza MX-5 Miata
Image: Mazda

Suggested by: Greg Karpinski (Facebook)

Kia Amanti & Mitsubishi Mirage

Kia Amanti & Mitsubishi Mirage

2006 Kia Amanti
Image: Kia

Suggested by: Margin Of Error

Daewoo Lanos & A Chrysler

Daewoo Lanos & A Chrysler

Daewood Lanos
Image: Bull-Doser

Daewoo Lanos and something by Chrysler that is extremely unreliable and ugly.

Suggested by: Ryan Petch (Facebook)

Toyota Prius & Fiat 500

Toyota Prius & Fiat 500

2016 Toyota Prius
Image: Toyota

Prius and a Fiat 500

I would need a heft douse of caffeine to drag myself to the garage in order to drive those cars. They aren’t bad cars, some people even think they’re great, and I know for a fact the Prius is very good at what it does, and the Prius is very reliable... but there’s more to life than point A to point B. I want to be excited to drive my can and enjoy looking at it. There are uglier cars, there are far less reliable cars, there are slower cars, but these two for me, like any sort of soul. One was designed completely for gutless A to B driving and the other is way too cutesy, impractical, and shaped like a polished turd.

Suggested by: SlickS30r

Already Living The Nightmare

Already Living The Nightmare

2009 Audi S4
Image: Audi

I already have it.

2013 Fiat 500 Abarth.

2010 Audi S4 with DSG transmission.

I’ve spent more on fixing their dumb issues than I have on mods.

Suggested by: MattcannonTM

