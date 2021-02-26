Here Are Your New Name Suggestions For The Jeep Cherokee

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Stellantis Media

Recently, the Cherokee Nation entered into a discussion with Jeep about the brand’s use of Cherokee in its lineup. After all these years, they pretty much told Jeep they have a problem with them using the Cherokee name. Jeep responded with the usual corporate answer of saying everything and nothing at the same time. So we asked readers if Jeep were to change the name of the Cherokee, what would it be?

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Jeep Macho Man

Jeep Macho Man

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Skipp

A Nod To The Simpsons

A Nod To The Simpsons

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Smurph

A Name They Already Use

A Name They Already Use

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Joe The Drummer

Jeep Buyers Don’t Know Nor Do They Really Care

Jeep Buyers Don’t Know Nor Do They Really Care

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: oldirtybootz

A Name That Isn’t Offensive To Anyone

A Name That Isn’t Offensive To Anyone

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Ermahgerd!

We Have Many Mountains. Choose One Of Those For The Name

We Have Many Mountains. Choose One Of Those For The Name

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: DivideXZero

Go The Military Route

Go The Military Route

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Solid_Snek

They Have Options

They Have Options

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Dean Beyer

Dig Into Their AMC History

Dig Into Their AMC History

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: nlpnt

Don’t Name Cars After Marginalized Groups Of People

Don’t Name Cars After Marginalized Groups Of People

Screenshot: Jalopnik
