An Ad-Free Experience

People are thinking of subscriptions to access things, what about subscriptions to turn off things? If you don’t buy a subscription to Ford Premium™ every time you start the car - and regularly throughout your drive - you get an ad for a really terrible looking mobile game, and in general get regular calls and emails to ask you to upgrade to premium, fill out surveys so they can “serve you better”, calls from the dealer asking if you want to trade your car in for the new and exciting “exact same car you already have but with cleaner floormats” and “exciting offers from partners” which have no relevance to you or your needs. I mean, that might actually be worth $15/mo.

To make it worse, they could give you the option of watching a commercial instead of paying to use the feature. Connect to Apple Car Play? First watch this 30 second commercial. Enter an address into navigation? Here’s a quick word from our sponsor! Want to warm your seat? Well we bet you’d love a nice warm cup of Swiss Miss right about now! Need to hit the brakes? Not until you’ve listened to this ten second spot from Brake Masters!﻿



An ad-free experience. Key in, start the car. Watch a 30 second preroll before you’re allowed to shift out of park unless you’re paying for the premium experience.﻿



I have enough mobile game ads in my life simply from watching YouTube. You can’t give me a pre-roll ad and also include an ad read in the video, then give me ads during the video. It’s inhumane, I tell you. If it extends to cars, we riot.

Suggested by: Citric, Sad Crying Clown in an ILX, ArcturianMegadonkey