Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods

Image : Christopher Jue ( Getty Images )

Some people can make some car mods work for them. Others can’t, especially when they go overboard with the mods, b e they decals, exhaust systems , lighting or whatever . And sometimes favorites mods are to t he detriment of the car. We asked readers what their guilty pleasure mods were.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!