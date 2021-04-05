Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Image: Christopher Jue (Getty Images)

Some people can make some car mods work for them. Others can’t, especially when they go overboard with the mods, be they decals, exhaust systems, lighting or whatever. And sometimes favorites mods are to the detriment of the car. We asked readers what their guilty pleasure mods were.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Bulb Swaps

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: featherlite

Valve Stems

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: factoryhack

Miata Teeth

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Unknown

Fartcan Civic’s

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Kerberos824

Big Rear Tires

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Harmon20

Popping The Clutch

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: hoser68

Plasti Dip

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Ben

Cone Filters

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: I like cars: Jim Spanfeller is one ugly motherfucker

2000's JDM Tuners

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: CaptainZoll

Air Cleaner Lid Flipping

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Car Mods
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Jersey JJ

