Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures

Donk Contest Screenshot : Youtube

The world of being an automotive enthusiast is much bigger than most people realize. It’s never been just about JDM cars or racing or muscle cars. There are entire subcultures that people take part in across the country and around the world . Often, they are regional, with followings that cease to exist if you leave the area or state.

One of my favorite subcultures is Donks (some call them Hi-Riser’s. That’s an old term though.) Based mostly out of the American South, it features cars like Oldsmobile Cutless Supreme, Chevy Impala and Monte Carlo, with crazy-ass paint jobs and huge wheels. Usually 20 to 30 inches in extreme cases.

We asked readers what their favorite automotive subcultures were. These were their answers.

