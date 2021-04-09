Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Screenshot: Youtube

The world of being an automotive enthusiast is much bigger than most people realize. It’s never been just about JDM cars or racing or muscle cars. There are entire subcultures that people take part in across the country and around the world. Often, they are regional, with followings that cease to exist if you leave the area or state.

One of my favorite subcultures is Donks (some call them Hi-Riser’s. That’s an old term though.) Based mostly out of the American South, it features cars like Oldsmobile Cutless Supreme, Chevy Impala and Monte Carlo, with crazy-ass paint jobs and huge wheels. Usually 20 to 30 inches in extreme cases.

We asked readers what their favorite automotive subcultures were. These were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Non-problematic cultures

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: carter [L03 THM200-4R]

bōsōzoku

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Harmon20

Off-Road Subaru’s

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: sschwing

Old Man Corvette Culture

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: factoryhack

Traditional Hot Rods

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Autojunkie

Just Hanging With Dad

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Lahjik

Restomod

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Umoja

Vocho’s And Chevy’s

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Pablo Mejia

Unique Builds

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

70's Airbrushed Vans

Illustration for article titled Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Subcultures
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: WalMart Shoes

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

