Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Specialty Tools

QOTD

Some jobs you can't do without them, and some jobs you just don't want to.

Kyle Hyatt
A mechanic in blue coveralls is bent over the hood of a car.
Photo: Reza Estakhrian (Getty Images)

Depending on the brand of car that you’re working on, specialty tools may be a necessary evil or they may be the thing that stops your wrenching sessions from being knock-down-drag-out slogs filled with blood and swearing. We asked what your favorite specialty tools were and here are your answers:

Impact Driver

A hammer is about to strike an impact screwdriver
Photo: Amazon

Hammer impact screwdriver. This has saved my butt countless times, especially when removing Phillips drive or flat head screws. I don’t use it often, but when I do it has a very high success rate.

Submitted by Skwimjim

Brake Caliper Piston Compressor Tools

A set of brake caliper piston compression tools in a blue plastic case
Photo: Amazon

This is a pretty simple one, but brake piston compressors. When I was young I would just shove random things in the caliper like a block of wood, then muscle the piston back in. What a game changer a compressor was! If you are going to be a home mechanic, and brakes are one of the easier and most done jobs, just pony up for a compressor. And make sure you have the dual sided ratcheting kind for monoblock calipers. All in for both sets below is under $50.﻿

Submitted by Jstum

Your Smartphone

Two hands holding Apple iPhones of differing sizes
Photo: Apple

My handiest tool is my smartphone. I’m always taking pics when working on stuff, because 1) easy to see behind stuff or into tiny spaces (poor man’s boroscope), 2) snap a pic of part numbers so I can easily look up or order later, and 3) a snapshot of what it should look like when it all goes back together!﻿

Submitted by Grasscatcher2

JIS Screwdrivers

A set of Vessel brand JIS and flat screwdrivers
Photo: Amazon

JIS screwdrivers, for all the not-actually-Philips head screws on old Japanese motorbikes. Although even then you still have issues because the screw heads have usually been damaged by someone thinking a Philips screwdriver is the right tool, since it looks like it fits and most people have not heard of the JIS standard. If you ever plan to work on a 70s-80s Japanese bike, look online and buy a set of Vessel brand JIS screwdrivers - it will save a LOT of future cursing!﻿

Submitted by MorganGT

Milwaukee Fuel 3/8-drive Electric Ratchet

A Milwaukee fuel M12 ratchet with batter, charger and a case.
Photo: Amazon

My 3/8 Milwaukee Fuel Ratchet. Low enough torque to not break stuff, high enough torque to get things snug, small enough to get into most spaces, great battery life, and seriously speeds up most jobs. I use it more than any other tool in my arsenal. And yes, I still use a torque wrench.﻿

Submitted by SurfSwitch

U-Jack

A U-Jack with split saddle to allow you to position a jackstand without moving the jack.
Photo: Powerbuilt

My U-jack that lets me place a jack stand right where I am jacking the car.﻿

Submitted by Boneheadotto

Positive Pressure Brake Bleeder

A Motive Power Bleeder positive pressure brake bleeder tool.
Photo: Amazon

I used a vacuum bleeder for quite a while, and it usually did the job. But when I picked up my Camaro and started doing track days, it just wasn’t cutting it. Picked up a Motive power bleeder and it became an easy job.﻿

Submitted by Laststandard

Exhaust Hanger Pliers

A set of black exhaust hanger pliers.
Photo: Amazon

Exhaust hangar pliers. I don’t use them often, but it greatly reduces the effort of exhaust removal. Especially useful if you’re working on jack stands or a Quickjack and quick jobs.

Submitted by Theoretics

Slide Hammer

A grey blow-molded case with a slide hammer and assorted accessories.
Photo: Amazon

Either my slide hammer and/or my drum/rotor puller.﻿

Submitted by MP81

VW Axle Tool 5748

A flat gray/black piece of metal with a hexagonal cutout and a square drive cutout.
Photo: Amazon

Forget the cheater bars, impacts, or sockets. Put this sucker on the nut and beat the bejeezus out of it. It was somewhat shocking the first time I used it and I realized that a tool so satisfying could also be so safe and effective.﻿

Submitted by Harmon20

Vacuum Fluid Extractor

A clear plastic cylindrical tool used to suck fluids out of tight spaces.
Photo: Amazon

My oil extractor which lets me change oil on the VW without ever getting under it since the filter is on the top.﻿

Submitted by Boneheadotto

