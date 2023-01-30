Here Are Your Favorite Automotive Specialty Tools

This is a pretty simple one, but brake piston compressors. When I was young I would just shove random things in the caliper like a block of wood, then muscle the piston back in. What a game changer a compressor was! If you are going to be a home mechanic, and brakes are one of the easier and most done jobs, just pony up for a compressor. And make sure you have the dual sided ratcheting kind for monoblock calipers. All in for both sets below is under $50.﻿