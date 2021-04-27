Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are

QOTD

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
2
Genesis G80
Image: Genesis

It’s hard to say which automaker does the best interior designs. While car interiors and quality are now probably the best they’ve ever been, things really only started to turn around about 10 to 12 years ago, especially for the American makes. The bailout seemed to be wakeup call for them to get their shit together.

For me, Genesis can probably go down as having the best interiors of all, notably in the G80 and GV80. While cheapness shines through with some controls that are shared with Hyundai products, I think those interiors are gorgeous. Who else is offering blue leather seats with Bourdeaux colored doors?

We asked readers which cars they thought were the best interiors of all time. These were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Volkswagen GTI

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: VW

While the expensive answers are the most obvious (911 by Singer), I’m going with something more pedestrian. The Mk. VII Volkswagen GTI. The GTI is “for the money” the hands down best interior on the market. The brushed stainless steel, carbon fiber, and leather might sometimes be imitation but you just don’t care because the entire cockpit comes off as unbelievably well crafted for its place in the market. As an owner, you constantly notice the satisfying little details and run your fingertips over the surfaces while mumbling “I can’t believe I only paid 27 grand for this car” to no one in particular. Of all of the great characteristics of the GTI, the interior was my favorite.

Suggested by: Corinthian Leatherface

E46 (1999-2006) BMW 3 Series

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: BMW

Suggested by: Daniel Sifuentes

1991 Acura NSX

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Acura

Ferrari beating performance (at the time) with the ergonomics of a Honda Accord.

Suggested by: GMfishbowls

Saab 9000

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: GM Archives

Suggested by: Steven J. Kent and a few others (Facebook)

Volvo

Volvo

2021 S90
Image: Volvo

When it comes to interior design, it is hard to beat Scandinavian minimalism.

Suggested by: Sector 7G-Wagen

Bentley Continental

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Bentley

I’m gonna go with the Bentley Continental GT.

Exquisite craftsmanship, materials, comfort, appearance, and above all...the rotating display that gets rid of that horrible screen and replaces it with gauges or nothing but beautiful wood...Love it!!!!

Suggested by: Thomas Bryfogle Jr. (Facebook)

Porsche Carrera GT

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Porsche

There are so many good ones but I do like Carrera GT. Very driver focused with the shift knob in close proximity to the wheel and all of the exposed carbon fiber is just a delight to look at.

Suggested by: MrAcoustics

Pagani Huayra

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Pagani

Suggested by:Azure5

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Stellantis

Among modern screen-focused interiors, the new Grand Cherokee (L) deserves a mention. The way the screen seemingly drapes across the leather and wood is super classy.

By comparison, it makes almost everything else look like it was either designed around a screen or just had one tacked on after the fact.

Suggested by: Delirium Furiosum

FD Mazda RX-7

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Mazda

Oooh, I think the FD Mazda RX-7 deserves a nod. I love its interior for the same reason I like the NSX’s. Simple, driver focused, very ergonomic, non-fussy interior.

Suggested by: RattyDatsun

Rolls-Royce With The Starlight Headliner

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce with Starlight Headlining

“Transform the roof of your car into the illusion of a star-filled night sky. This special headlining material creates a magical ambience using hundreds of fibre-optic lights. The controls in the front passenger compartment allow you to adjust the brightness of the ‘stars’ to fashion just the right atmosphere.

First, the leather is perforated with 800 to 1,600 holes, each carefully counted. Fibre optic lights are set into these holes. The craftsperson then ensures that the height of the fibres is correct on the concealed side, and that they’re set perfectly on the visible leather surface, ready to shine”

Suggested by: RWK

Current Mazdas

Illustration for article titled Here Are What You Think The Best Car Interiors Are
Image: Mazda

Surprised no Mazda so far. Lots of nice stuff, but most of the cars are beyond normal budgets. The current crop of Mazdas, including the 3, have some of the nicest interiors in the class they participate in. The MX-30 is straight up beautiful. I had a Mazda6 for 7 years and never felt the interior was low quality, or out dated. It was a great place to be, and the nicest interior in it’s class when I bought it back in ‘13. It’s not just their latest cars either - the ‘04 Mazda3 I had came with by far the nicest interior in its class. There are a couple of duds (looking at you NC and RX-8), but overall Mazda has been hitting above their weightclass for a long time. In the category of cars that most regular folks can actually afford, Mazda has been consistently at the top, or near the top of their class.

Suggested by: dolsh

