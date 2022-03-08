Here are three Toyota Camrys from 2007, 2008, and 2009, each with three pedals to their name! They’re remarkably affordable, and famously easy to maintain.

Here’s the first of these wonderful mid-size sedans that kicked off this brief Craigslist search. I was hunting around my local listings for manual Toyotas, as I often do, and was delighted to see one of these late-era stick shift models. I have expressed my love for late-model manual Camrys before, and I will never stop.



Sometimes what you want in a car is thrilling excitement in all ways, shapes, and forms. You want every drive to be an adventure. Sometimes you want to strip spark plug wires with your teeth on the side of the road so you can get home.

And sometimes you don’t want that. Sometimes, you just want a reliable, practical car with three pedals. For this, the Camry exists.

This particular Camry “runs and drives excellent,” and the clutch is in “excellent shape,” according to the New Jersey seller. “It’s a manual if you know how to drive you’ll love it.”



This is the oldest manual Camry that popped up on my radar, a 2006. This still looks like something of a new-ish car, thanks to Toyota’s commitment to never updating anything, ever, if it thinks it can get away with it.



It is listed as having “118k Miles (Engine)“ and the odometer is listed as “2,” so perhaps review the car with a keen eye.



Listed as a 2008 “2008 Toyota Camaray” [sic], we have what appears to be a completely normal Toyota Camry as much of America sees them on TV. As you’d expect for a Camry of this vintage, it comes with “All brakes hats rotors complete Small block Chevy with roller cam angle plug steel head with coated headers 4 barrel carb,” per the listing in NorCal. If you were looking for one of the wailing Toyota-made NASCAR V8s, I fear you will have to do some more work to track one down.



Still, this Camry appears to have the expected Toyota qualities of simplicity, durability and reliability.

