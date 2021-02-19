Here Are The Worst Stories Of Being Detained By A Dealership

Image : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

D ealerships have a bad and well-earned reputation for being extremely shitty places. They are the worst part of the car buying process. Very few people like going to them or dealing with the salespeople and their masterful psychological warfare . That process takes on a whole other level of sinister when a dealer actively tries to keep you from leaving. Here are some of the worst horror stories of dealers keeping people from leaving.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!