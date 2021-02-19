Here Are The Worst Stories Of Being Detained By A Dealership

Images

Here Are The Worst Stories Of Being Detained By A Dealership

Lawrence Hodge
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Dealerships have a bad and well-earned reputation for being extremely shitty places. They are the worst part of the car buying process. Very few people like going to them or dealing with the salespeople and their masterful psychological warfare. That process takes on a whole other level of sinister when a dealer actively tries to keep you from leaving. Here are some of the worst horror stories of dealers keeping people from leaving.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

A Threatening Countdown

A Threatening Countdown

Screenshot: Jalopnik

 Suggested by: Mark Tucker

Getting The Cops Involved

Getting The Cops Involved

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: soloyosh

Trying To Get Convinced To Buy A Camaro

Trying To Get Convinced To Buy A Camaro

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Grandma Doesn’t Play

Grandma Doesn’t Play

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Bo Darville

“Just Kidding”

“Just Kidding”

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: buckfiddious

Mom Doesn’t Play Either

Mom Doesn’t Play Either

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Autojunkie

The Dealer Eventually Apologized

The Dealer Eventually Apologized

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: mtonelli91

Infiniti Can Shove It

Infiniti Can Shove It

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Segador

Dealership Ended Up Blacklisted

Dealership Ended Up Blacklisted

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 2nd Gear Start

Making A Child Wait

Making A Child Wait

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Lord John Whorfin

