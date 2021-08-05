Ex-Wife #1 came into the marriage with an ‘84 Chevrolet Cavalier 4-door and a 60-month(!!!! In 1988!) note at something around 25% APR that would have been upside-down on that turdwagon (we’d already replaced the cylinder head and camshaft as the previous owner had apparently overheated it something fierce and the cam was part of a batch with bad heat-treat that wore about half the lobes almost flat — and ex learned the “bumper to bumper’ extended warranty she’d bought with it wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on as the “normal wear and tear” and “abuse” exclusions meant their “inspector” could weasel out of anything) until the last payment. The depreciation on that thing was that spectacular.

Despite being a young engineer making Not That Much in 1991, I carefully read the loan paperwork, discovered there was no penalty for early pay-off, and paid off the balance in about 3 chunks. The car, being from Oklahoma, was actually worth more where we lived in SE Michigan as it was rust-free, so I spent a weekend thoroughly detailing it in the parking lot of the apartment and put an ad in Auto Trader (remember those? Actual weekly print classified “magazines”), using the proceeds as down on a shiny-new ‘91 Mercury Tracer via A-Plan and some serious cut-rate Ford Credit financing. Which was the car she drove into the proverbial sunset about a month after I’d made the last payment, but that was really for the best.