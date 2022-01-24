The Headlights Are Too Damn Bright

How about a lack of a law concerning headlight brightness? There’s a minimum, but, and I realize I’m preaching to the choir here, there seems to be no limit to how bright headlights can be.

Who among us can’t relate? I drive a Fiesta, and in my 12 years on the road, I can never remember a time I was so regularly, completely blinded while driving at night. As another commenter, Weeks, explained, this issue isn’t really about peak brightness, but rather the direction of beams and the legal protocol by which manufacturers set them:

The problem isn’t so much the brightness, it’s the aim. Manufacturers have been able to keep bumping up the brightness because they have been able to better manage the cut-off at the beltline of the vehicle. Unfortunately, they are aimed using their own beltline and do not take into account the retinas of every vehicle that is shorter than theirs. Also, any time another vehicle is below that cutoff point (like when going over a hill) everybody’s low-beams look like high-beams because the headlights don’t adjust for the terrain.

The allowance of adaptive beams courtesy of the infrastructure bill will help “steer” headlights going forward, but it’s not likely that tech will be mandatory. This problem isn’t going away until a priority is made in the law for the visibility of other motorists, not just the one behind the wheel of the car in question.

Submitted by: Midlife Miata Driver