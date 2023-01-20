Here Are the Wildest Tuner Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

With a total of 179,434 people in attendance, up from 126,869 in 2022, it’s safe to say the Tokyo Auto Salon is heading back towards its pre-pandemic self. With Japan’s borders fully opened in 2023, the biggest tuner shower in Japan welcomed foreign visitors for the first time since 2020. That’s three years of catching up to do all in the span of three days in mid January. It’s a good thing this year’s show was bigger and better than last year’s.

Check out the end of the post for extra angles of these gorgeous machines.