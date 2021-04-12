Here Are The Weirdest Road Designs

Here Are The Weirdest Road Designs

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Screenshot: Google Maps

Some traffic patterns and roadway designs make you wonder who created them and why. Whether they’re the product of poor planning, bad design or attempts to find new solutions to traffic problems, we’ve all encountered confusing roadways.

This morning, we asked you about the weirdest and/or most complex highway designs you knew of. As usual, you provided plenty of bizarre responses that left us puzzled.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Six Roundabouts

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: ncbrit

Diverging Diamond

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 4Motion

New Jersey Jughandles

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Diablo2424

Fort Pitt Bridge

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: VideoPgh

California Off-Ramps

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: gcodori

Anything In Pennsylvania

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

Street Lanes Are The Problem

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: hoser68

East Longmeadow Rotary

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: CKB Turbo

Exit 131 In MA

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: IstillmissmyXJ

Stuttgart, Germany

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 42CrMo4





