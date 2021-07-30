Some things in cars make you wonder “Who approved or thought this was a good idea?” Off the top of my head, I know of three vehicles with strange control placements that make no sense to me.

The first is pictured above. The fifth-generation Cadillac Seville had its traction control switch inside the glove box below a valet switch which....why? I never understood that.

The Chevy Sonic was another one with a strange control placement. The child lock for the doors was activated via a button that sat low and between the seats, behind the gear shift. I came to appreciate it when my son was smaller, but a lot of kids are smart. And the button placement was easy to access for a kid trying to get out.

Lastly my current car, a Hyundai Sonata, has a strange and annoying placement. The backseat, which folds, has the pulls for the folding mechanism located in the trunk. This is strange because previous generations of Sonata s had those switches located on the ends of the seats next to the seatbelts. So to fold the seats I have to pop the trunk, get out, pull the levers and then go and fold the seats, rather than just going to the backseat and folding them.

We asked readers what cars they’ve seen with weird control placements. These were their answers.