During the Pandemic, we only traveled to my moms and my dads (different places in TX and we required they test neg before we would go) and a few camping grounds in TX and OK. Mostly because our five year old needed to get out and about. My wife and I have both been fully vax’d since Christmas (she works in healthcare and we also own a piece of the practice so we got in early). Our 15 year will have her second shot next week. This summer we are driving from Texas to Yellowstone/Jackson/Tetons for a week long trip. Next week my wife and I are flying to PHX to see my best friend for a weekend getaway and finalize some of our outings for Yellowstone (White water and taking his and my 5 year olds on their first fishing expedition.) We really only missed our annual adult ski trip that we usually take Jan or Feb each year and then my dude trip to KC for Chargers @ Chiefs. I love driving on long trips but I also love flying. Usually the only factor that makes one better than the other is cost and amount of time we have budgeted.