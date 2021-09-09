After driving in Belgium I realized how amazing driving can be when people have good lane discipline. It’s literally night and day . In the U.S. people will argue with you that it isn’t the law in places where a google search will tell you it is in 10 seconds, will tell you that the 73.2856mph they choose to drive in the left lane is “fast enough” etc. all the while not realizing how much better their lives could actually be. The situation continues to get worse and worse here and most times here in the Northeast the cars will be clumped in the left two lanes and the right will be completely open. I’ve been cut off in the second lane by people who just got on the highway and “needed” to get over even though there wasn’t a car in front of them for miles.

Really this comes down to the complete lack of interest and attention we show when we’re driving but I would settle for keeping right except to pass.

A very close second is the dismal condition of the roads in some states. I moved from MA to NH recently and you don’t realize how insane the roads in MA are until you live somewhere the roads are actually good. Almost every road in MA is bad. There is a road in my town that crosses the state line and you can literally see and feel where the state line is by the condition of the road.